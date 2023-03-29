Florida Panthers Get Another Playoff Gift From the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Florida Panthers certainly do not deserve it, but the Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be the playoff gift that keeps of giving.

Although the Panthers have not been able to take care of their own business when it comes to claiming one of the Eastern Conference wild card spots, the Penguins have certainly been keeping them in the game.

Both teams have eight games remaining and neither seems to want this playoff spot all too badly.

Florida has lost its past four going into tonight’s game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs; the Pittsburgh Penguins have lost six of eight after getting beat 7-4 by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The Panthers remain three points back of the Penguins for the final wild card spot as Buffalo and Ottawa have pulled back into the conversation.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Casey Fitzgerald has not played much since the Panthers claimed him off waivers from Buffalo, but they are getting him in a little on the fourth line — despite him being a natural defenseman.

It worked for Mark Pysyk.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Detroit Red Wings were without coach Derek Lalonde for the second half of their win over the Penguins after he went on a profanity-laced tirade in the second period.

Dude was not happy — but his team pulled out a nice win.

There is a lot of doom-and-gloom surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins, but fans have to admit they would like their team to make the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar is friends with Jared Keeso , who created Shorsey — the popular Canadian spinoff of Letterkenny — and has been helping out with ideas and content for the show.

is friends with , who created Shorsey — the popular Canadian spinoff of Letterkenny — and has been helping out with ideas and content for the show. All of the Calgary Flames wore their team’s Pride jerseys on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers win another one, this one against the Canadiens.

Hey, the Montreal Canadiens are just looking at those draft lottery odds anyway.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS