Florida Panthers Get Another Playoff Gift From the Pittsburgh Penguins
The Florida Panthers certainly do not deserve it, but the Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be the playoff gift that keeps of giving.
Although the Panthers have not been able to take care of their own business when it comes to claiming one of the Eastern Conference wild card spots, the Penguins have certainly been keeping them in the game.
Both teams have eight games remaining and neither seems to want this playoff spot all too badly.
Florida has lost its past four going into tonight’s game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs; the Pittsburgh Penguins have lost six of eight after getting beat 7-4 by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
The Panthers remain three points back of the Penguins for the final wild card spot as Buffalo and Ottawa have pulled back into the conversation.
Casey Fitzgerald has not played much since the Panthers claimed him off waivers from Buffalo, but they are getting him in a little on the fourth line — despite him being a natural defenseman.
It worked for Mark Pysyk.
- A week ago, the Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves as they had a seven-game point streak and were in a playoff spot. Then they lost four straight games and are in trouble.
- The Panthers loss to the Senators looked like a lot of their losses this season. Special teams came up big — and the Panthers did not rise to the occasion.
- With Sam Bennett out again, the Panthers turned to Anton Lundell to center the second line on Monday. He did not have a great night.
- This final big road trip will likely determine whether the Panthers stay in this playoff race. Or Not.
- Top Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich led the Michigan Wolverines into next month’s Frozen Four in Tampa by scoring in overtime to beat Penn State.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen following the loss to the Senators.
- You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
The Detroit Red Wings were without coach Derek Lalonde for the second half of their win over the Penguins after he went on a profanity-laced tirade in the second period.
Dude was not happy — but his team pulled out a nice win.
- There is a lot of doom-and-gloom surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins, but fans have to admit they would like their team to make the playoffs.
- Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar is friends with Jared Keeso, who created Shorsey — the popular Canadian spinoff of Letterkenny — and has been helping out with ideas and content for the show.
- All of the Calgary Flames wore their team’s Pride jerseys on Tuesday night.
- The Philadelphia Flyers win another one, this one against the Canadiens.
- Hey, the Montreal Canadiens are just looking at those draft lottery odds anyway.
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scociabank Arena, Toronto
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Toronto leads 2-0): Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 OT (Jan. 17); Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 2 (Mar. 23)
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Toronto leads 47-35-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
The cats don’t want it, at least they play like they don’t.