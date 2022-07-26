Connect with us

FHN Podcast: Florida Panthers trade for Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers fans, your new favorite podcast is live.

Episode 1 of the Florida Hockey Now Podcast is live and, if I may say so myself, it is a good one.

I am joined by Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now to discuss the recent blockbuster deal that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

Topics discussed include:

— How both teams fare after the trade was made.

— Huberdeau’s development as a physical player and how coach Darryl Sutter will aid in that.

— Will Huberdeau and Weegar sign in Calgary long-term?

— What Tkachuk brings to the Panthers

We are currently working on getting the audio up on all of your favorite platforms — including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts — but the entire episode is also on our YouTube channel and can be accessed below.

