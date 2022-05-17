Goldie, Randy & Jessica will continue their Florida Panthers coverage

SUNRISE — When Carter Verhaeghe beat Ilya Samsonov to lead the Florida Panthers to an overtime win on Friday night, Steve Goldstein’s call was a familiar one.

”Let’s go home, baby!” Goldstein shouted into the microphone, his trademark phrase whenever the Panthers win in overtime.

It would be his final call of what has been a historic season.

There are no more regional broadcasts in the second round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs with national rights-holders taking over from here on out.

That means no more Goldie or Randy Moller on Bally Sports Florida.

Or does it?

It does not.

Although not calling the game — this series will be broadcast by TNT — Goldstein, Moller and Jessica Blaylock will continue coming into your homes with a special one hour postgame show on Bally Sports following each playoff game.

One TNT moves on to its next game, the familiar faces you have come to know throughout the season will be back on your screen.

The postgame show will also be available through the Bally Sports app.

“I think it is going to be great for the fans here in South Florida,” said Goldstein, who will also stay busy covering the series for CBS-4.

PLAYOFF CENTRAL: For the most complete coverage of the Panthers ANYWHERE, subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow!

“They are going to be able to watch the game and then come join us for all the interviews and reactions from the players and coaches. We are looking forward to doing it.”

With the Panthers not making it out of the first round in 26 years, this is the first time since 1996 the national folks have taken over the Panthers’ broadcasts.

“We haven’t been in this position before,” Goldstein said. “It is nice on one hand, for sure.”

Moller, who has brought over his colorful sayings from his radio days into this job as color analyst, said he is looking forward to being part of the collaborative group bringing postgame coverage.

“These games should be really exciting, fun, hard-hitting and all that,” he said. “Fans of the Panthers are now going to be able to join us for the postgame and we have a lot of good stuff planned. We haven’t been able to do this so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As for Blaylock, as much as she loves working with the Miami Marlins broadcast crew, she is not ready to leave the Panthers just yet.

“You’re with the team all season long and then you kind of have to give away the coverage,” Blaylock said. “We know this team so well, have been in the trenches with them. To still be able to be involved in coverage is super exciting.

“It will be great to have a postgame show where we reflect on the game, Randy gets to weigh in and Goldie will get immediate reaction. People watching are going to enjoy it.’’

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

Game 1: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-160); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 7 (+110/-130); Series (-165)

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING