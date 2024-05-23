2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Postgame: Maurice, Tkachuk, Verhaeghe, Barkov and Bob
The Florida Panthers came to play Wednesday night when they opened the Eastern Conference final with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers.
Florida took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series thanks in great part to terrific defensive play and another fantastic postseason performance from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
Bobrovsky was one of a handful of Florida players who spoke following the game.
It was his second shutout in the span of a year — his last one came in Game 3 against Carolina, exactly one year ago — and came on 23 saves.
Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe also had big games; Tkachuk opened the scoring (and thereby got the game-winner) in the first period off a play started by Verhaeghe.
Verhaeghe got the second goal of the night, putting a pass off the stick of New York’s Alexis Lafreniere.
Of course, a Florida postgame video set would not be complete without coach Paul Maurice — or captain Sasha Barkov.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
GAME 2
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Panthers 3, Rangers 0; Game 2:Panthers at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3:Rangers at Panthers, Sunday 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, Tuesday 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)