Florida Panthers Postgame: Maurice, Tkachuk, Verhaeghe, Barkov and Bob

The Florida Panthers came to play Wednesday night when they opened the Eastern Conference final with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers.

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series thanks in great part to terrific defensive play and another fantastic postseason performance from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky was one of a handful of Florida players who spoke following the game.

It was his second shutout in the span of a year — his last one came in Game 3 against Carolina, exactly one year ago — and came on 23 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe also had big games; Tkachuk opened the scoring (and thereby got the game-winner) in the first period off a play started by Verhaeghe.

Verhaeghe got the second goal of the night, putting a pass off the stick of New York’s Alexis Lafreniere.

Of course, a Florida postgame video set would not be complete without coach Paul Maurice — or captain Sasha Barkov.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0