2025 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Postgame Video: Back to the Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers did not make things easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they will be playing for the Stanley Cup.
Again.
The defending Cup champions rallied from a 2-0 hole in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night, getting a Carter Verhaeghe goal off a great feed from Sasha Barkov to take the lead for good in the third period.
After the 5-3 win, the Panthers had a lot to say.
Lot of good stuff from the postgame locker room as well as the press conference dais.
Below we have all of the postgame video from Raleigh thanks to the Panthers and Panthers Vision.
You can click on the individual videos below — or go straight to the FHN YouTube channel to see everything we have to offer.
From Wednesday, we have Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Sergei Bobrovsky, Evan Rodrigues, and Sam Reinhart.
Enjoy!
And, as the kids like to say, don’t forget to mash that subscribe button…
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DALLAS STARS/EDMONTON OILERS
Edmonton Leads Dallas 3-1 in Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, June 4 or Saturday, June 7
- Where: AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas/Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule: TBA
IF DALLAS
- Regular Season — Panthers Won 2-0 (Tampere, Finland): Florida 6, Dallas 3; Florida 4, Dallas 2
- How They Got Here: Dallas d. Colorado (7), Winnipeg (6); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 28-21-2, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First meeting
IF EDMONTON
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties