Florida Panthers Postgame Video: Back to the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers did not make things easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they will be playing for the Stanley Cup.

Again.

The defending Cup champions rallied from a 2-0 hole in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night, getting a Carter Verhaeghe goal off a great feed from Sasha Barkov to take the lead for good in the third period.

After the 5-3 win, the Panthers had a lot to say.

Lot of good stuff from the postgame locker room as well as the press conference dais.

Below we have all of the postgame video from Raleigh thanks to the Panthers and Panthers Vision.

You can click on the individual videos below — or go straight to the FHN YouTube channel to see everything we have to offer.

From Wednesday, we have Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Sergei Bobrovsky, Evan Rodrigues, and Sam Reinhart.

Enjoy!

And, as the kids like to say, don’t forget to mash that subscribe button…

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DALLAS STARS/EDMONTON OILERS

Edmonton Leads Dallas 3-1 in Best-of-7 Series

When : Wednesday, June 4 or Saturday, June 7

Where: AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas/Rogers Place, Edmonton

National TV: TNT/truTV

National Streaming: Max

Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM

Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App

Series Schedule: TBA

IF DALLAS