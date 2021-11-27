Florida Panthers power play still stuck in neutral

Two weeks ago, Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said his team’s performance on the power play had been a concern all season.

His concerns have not been allayed.

The Panthers, when playing with the man advantage, appear to be getting worse.

At least that was the case Friday night in Washington as Florida went 0-for-3 with the extra skater in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Florida not only did not score, but one of Washington’s goals came with Florida having an extra man.

”They are right in your face,” Brunette said. “They play fast hockey and if you start a period sleepy, you’re going to pay the price. We did about five things that were uncharacteristic on that shift there but they scored and opened the floodgate for a little bit.”

Since scoring three goals in the first period of a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers have found power play goals to be few and far between.

Florida was 3-for-3 on the power play in that first period against the Hurricanes on Nov. 6.

Since then? Do you really want to know?