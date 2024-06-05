2024 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Practice: Getting Antsy Before Cup Final
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were at full strength Wednesday as the team held their second practice in preparation for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.
Game 1 is not until Saturday night.
On Wednesday, the Panthers had Sasha Barkov and Dmitry Kulikov back on the ice as the team did a little special teams work and got after it a little harder than Tuesday.
Perhaps knowing they will have Thursday off was a nice little carrot.
The Oilers will be flying south — more on that later — tomorrow and will not have any on-ice activity, either.
The two teams will be at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday for practice as well as Stanley Cup media day.
That should be fun.
Plenty to come out of that — including a lot of video.
Today, we have Paul Maurice talking about a lot of things (including how he can do without his cellphone) as well as Aaron Ekblad and Eetu Luostarinen.
Check it out
It is picking up some steam.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1:Edmonton at Florida, Saturday; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 10; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting