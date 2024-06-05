Florida Panthers Practice: Getting Antsy Before Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were at full strength Wednesday as the team held their second practice in preparation for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 is not until Saturday night.

On Wednesday, the Panthers had Sasha Barkov and Dmitry Kulikov back on the ice as the team did a little special teams work and got after it a little harder than Tuesday.

Perhaps knowing they will have Thursday off was a nice little carrot.

The Oilers will be flying south — more on that later — tomorrow and will not have any on-ice activity, either.

The two teams will be at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday for practice as well as Stanley Cup media day.

That should be fun.

Plenty to come out of that — including a lot of video.

Today, we have Paul Maurice talking about a lot of things (including how he can do without his cellphone) as well as Aaron Ekblad and Eetu Luostarinen.

It is picking up some steam.

