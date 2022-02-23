Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

The FHN Panthers Postgame: Nashville comeback stuns Florida

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — Tuesday was not a good night for the Florida Panthers.

But everything is going to be just fine.

The Panthers held a 3-1 lead midway through the second and a 4-3 lead in the third but couldn’t hold either as a desperate Nashville Predators team pulled out a 6-4 win.

These things happen.

The Panthers, per Radko Gudas, want to win each and every night but we all know that is not possible. Did we not just see Montreal obliterate Toronto the other night?

Get FHN+ today!

Florida has now lost four games on home ice — four.

In past seasons, it usually took the Panthers five home games to reach that number.

We kid. Only, not.

The Panthers are back on Thursday against the Blue Jackets — a team Florida has absolutely crushed in two meetings this season.

We think there’s a bounceback coming. And quick.

Don’t forget to check out tonight’s Panthers Postgame with reactions from Gudas (he was terrific BTW), coach Andrew Brunette and Sam Bennett.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.