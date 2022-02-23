The FHN Panthers Postgame: Nashville comeback stuns Florida

SUNRISE — Tuesday was not a good night for the Florida Panthers.

But everything is going to be just fine.

The Panthers held a 3-1 lead midway through the second and a 4-3 lead in the third but couldn’t hold either as a desperate Nashville Predators team pulled out a 6-4 win.

These things happen.

The Panthers, per Radko Gudas, want to win each and every night but we all know that is not possible. Did we not just see Montreal obliterate Toronto the other night?

Florida has now lost four games on home ice — four.

In past seasons, it usually took the Panthers five home games to reach that number.

We kid. Only, not.

The Panthers are back on Thursday against the Blue Jackets — a team Florida has absolutely crushed in two meetings this season.

We think there’s a bounceback coming. And quick.

Don’t forget to check out tonight’s Panthers Postgame with reactions from Gudas (he was terrific BTW), coach Andrew Brunette and Sam Bennett.

