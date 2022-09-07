Florida Panthers preseason game v. Carolina goes to charity

The Florida Panthers will play host to the Carolina Hurricanes in a preseason game on Thursday, Sept. 29 — with the revenue raised through a special ticket sale benefiting the growth of youth hockey in South Florida.

The specially-priced tickets go on sale today at 10 for Florida season ticket holders.

The public can start purchasing tickets on Friday.

According to the Panthers, the $15 tickets will be available online and will be assigned on a first-come basis.

Parking at the Sunrise arena will be free to those holding a ticket.

Fans will also have the option to add an additional donation to the Florida Panthers Foundation at checkout.

Per the Panthers, six ice rinks throughout South Florida currently offer two hockey programs supported by the team: ‘Learn To Play’ and ‘Adult Learn To Play.’

For more information on how to sign up for the Panthers’ introductory programs, visit FloridaPanthers.com/LearnToPlay.

The team also supports a floorball hockey program which is now in over 450 schools in the tri-county area.

For more information on that, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HockeyPrograms.