Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers preseason game v. Carolina goes to charity

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Patric Hornqvist and Radko Gudas check Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes into the boards during a game in Raleigh on Feb. 16. — AP Photo/Chris Seward

The Florida Panthers will play host to the Carolina Hurricanes in a preseason game on Thursday, Sept. 29 — with the revenue raised through a special ticket sale benefiting the growth of youth hockey in South Florida.

The specially-priced tickets go on sale today at 10 for Florida season ticket holders.

The public can start purchasing tickets on Friday.

According to the Panthers, the $15 tickets will be available online and will be assigned on a first-come basis.

Parking at the Sunrise arena will be free to those holding a ticket.

Fans will also have the option to add an additional donation to the Florida Panthers Foundation at checkout.

The season-ticket holder presale runs through Thursday; the public sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

Per the Panthers, six ice rinks throughout South Florida currently offer two hockey programs supported by the team: ‘Learn To Play’ and ‘Adult Learn To Play.’

For more information on how to sign up for the Panthers’ introductory programs, visit FloridaPanthers.com/LearnToPlay

The team also supports a floorball hockey program which is now in over 450 schools in the tri-county area.

For more information on that, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HockeyPrograms. 

