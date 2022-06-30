Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers set six-game, three-opponent preseason schedule

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers preseason
The Florida Panthers will play six preseason games in 2022 with two being played in Sunrise. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers will play six preseason games starting with a doubleheader in Nashville against the Predators on Sept. 26.

The Panthers, coming off the most successful regular season in franchise history, will play six exhibition games against three opponents on five dates.

First comes the annual preseason doubleheader with the Predators on Sept. 26 at Bridgestone Arena; Game 1 is at 4 p.m. ET, Game 2 will follow.

The Panthers will play host to their first preseason game in Sunrise on Sept. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes — then visit Raleigh on Oct. 1.

Support daily coverage of the Florida Panthers all summer long by subscribing to Florida Hockey Now today!

Get FHN+ today!

Florida then plays host to the Lightning on Oct. 6 before traveling to Tampa for the preseason finale on Oct. 8.

The 2022-23 regular season will begin in the following week.

Unlike past preseasons, the Panthers will not play at a neutral site such as Tulsa or Orlando.

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Sept. 26: at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6: v. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.