Florida Panthers set six-game, three-opponent preseason schedule

The Florida Panthers will play six preseason games starting with a doubleheader in Nashville against the Predators on Sept. 26.

The Panthers, coming off the most successful regular season in franchise history, will play six exhibition games against three opponents on five dates.

First comes the annual preseason doubleheader with the Predators on Sept. 26 at Bridgestone Arena; Game 1 is at 4 p.m. ET, Game 2 will follow.

The Panthers will play host to their first preseason game in Sunrise on Sept. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes — then visit Raleigh on Oct. 1.

Florida then plays host to the Lightning on Oct. 6 before traveling to Tampa for the preseason finale on Oct. 8.

The 2022-23 regular season will begin in the following week.

Unlike past preseasons, the Panthers will not play at a neutral site such as Tulsa or Orlando.

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Sept. 26: at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6: v. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.