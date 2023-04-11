Florida Panthers Prospect Mackie Samoskevich Signs AHL Deal

Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich has decided to forego his junior year at the University of Michigan and sign a professional try-out with the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday afternoon.

Samoskevich will join the Checkers for their AHL playoff run after scoring 20 goals and 43 points as a sophomore last season.

He led the Wolverines to the Frozen Four after scoring the game-winner in their regional championship game before they lost to Quinnipiac in the semifinal.

The 20-year-old had 10 goals and 29 points in his freshman season while helping Michigan to the National Championship game where they lost to fellow Panthers prospect Mike Benning and the University of Denver.

Florida selected Samoskevich with the 24th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft after he put up 13 goals and 37 assists as an alternate captain for the USHL’s Chicago Steel.

The Newtown, Conn., native is known for his crafty skill moves combined with top-end puck control and a quick wrist shot.

He proved that in his sophomore season with the Wolverines after finishing second on the team in goals behind Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli.

Samoskevich is likely to sign his entry-level contract with the Panthers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

