Uncategorized
Florida Panthers Pull Even in Playoff Series with Boston Bruins
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers played a complete game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, giving up just two special team goals — one off a turnover, the other off a deflection — in the meaningful parts of what ended up becoming a 6-3 win in Game 2 of their best-of-7 playoff series.
Boston tied the score at 2 late in the second period, but an early long-distance goal from Brandon Montour to open the third as well as two more 5-on-5 goals from Carter Verhaeghe as well as Montour slammed the door shut on the Bruins.
The loss may not serve as a ‘wake up call’ for the Bruins because, well, it is hard to believe they thought the Panthers would be some sort of pushover.
Florida did not play great in Game 1, but Boston still had its issues with the Panthers.
The Bruins were lucky to be up 1-0 after the opening period and then shut things down up 3-1 going into the third.
Boston Hockey Now did describe Wednesday’s loss for the Bruins as a “rude awakening” and if Boston did think they could waltz its way through the playoffs and walk through the Panthers, well, it certainly does not anymore.
With all of the black-and-gold mixed in with the red and electric blue Reverse Retros, Friday night ought to be electric in Sunrise.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Florida Panthers certainly have plenty of respect for the Bruins and what they accomplished this season. Of course they do.
But they certainly do not look in awe of the Bruins much less have played scared in this season. It is even coming back to Sunrise and things are just heating up between the two.
- How much was Sam Bennett missed by the Panthers? I think we saw his importance to this team in Game 2 as he returned from his injury and looked like he did not miss a step.
- I visit NHL Network from Marlins Park to talk about the Florida Panthers going into Game 2.
- Jessica Blaylock also previews Game 2 on NHL Network.
- Lucas Carlsson is having himself quite the season for the Charlotte Checkers. He got another goal in Game 1 but the Checkers lost 4-3. Charlotte plays for its season tonight in Game 2.
- We tried to tell you on Tuesday that this series is far from over.
- Alex Lyon was terrific again on Wednesday night after a strong performance in his postseason debut in Game 1.
- Matthew Tkachuk came to the Florida Panthers to win — and win in the playoffs. The sun-and-fun is just a bonus.
- Florida GM Bill Zito spoke on a variety of subjects on Sunday before flying to Boston including that while the Panthers have a great “opportunity’’ if front of them, the playoffs were always expected. Even though, at times, it did not look like they were going to make it.
- A boatload of video from the past few days is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Tkachuk, Bennett, Brandon Montour and Lyon. There is also a bundle of pregame stuff as well fro Boston.
- To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
- Tune into WQAM 560 this afternoon around 3:20 when I join Hoch & Crowder to talk about the Marlins, last night’s Heat loss and who I think the Dolphins should select in the fourth round. Or, the Panthers. They’ll think of something to talk about.
NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The Los Angeles Kings got off to another slow start and were down 2-0 on Wednesday night in Edmonton before rallying.
Unlike Game 1, they did not come back. Still, this looks like it is going to be a real fun series as things turn back to Cali.
- The Colorado Avalanche did not show a whole lot of intensity in its Game 1 loss to the Jets.
- The Kraken are 1-0 in the postseason as Seattle takes Game 1 from the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Jesper Fast scores in OT as the Hurricanes take a 2-0 lead heading to Long Island.
- The Dallas Stars open things up as they get even with the Wild.
- Some good, old fashioned Pittsburgh Penguins trade talk…
- Since it is not in the lottery, could the Montreal Canadiens trade the first-round pick they got from the Panthers?
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 3 (Series tied 1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (BSF, TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, 3:30 (BSF, TNT); Game 5: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26 TBD (BSF, TBA); Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30. (*) — If Necessary.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
You hear anything at all about that cheap shot on Staal, will Nosec (I’m sure I’m butchering the spelling of his name) face any discipline from Paros and company at DOPS?