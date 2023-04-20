Florida Panthers Pull Even in Playoff Series with Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers played a complete game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, giving up just two special team goals — one off a turnover, the other off a deflection — in the meaningful parts of what ended up becoming a 6-3 win in Game 2 of their best-of-7 playoff series.

Boston tied the score at 2 late in the second period, but an early long-distance goal from Brandon Montour to open the third as well as two more 5-on-5 goals from Carter Verhaeghe as well as Montour slammed the door shut on the Bruins.

The loss may not serve as a ‘wake up call’ for the Bruins because, well, it is hard to believe they thought the Panthers would be some sort of pushover.

Florida did not play great in Game 1, but Boston still had its issues with the Panthers.

The Bruins were lucky to be up 1-0 after the opening period and then shut things down up 3-1 going into the third.

Boston Hockey Now did describe Wednesday’s loss for the Bruins as a “rude awakening” and if Boston did think they could waltz its way through the playoffs and walk through the Panthers, well, it certainly does not anymore.

With all of the black-and-gold mixed in with the red and electric blue Reverse Retros, Friday night ought to be electric in Sunrise.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers certainly have plenty of respect for the Bruins and what they accomplished this season. Of course they do.

But they certainly do not look in awe of the Bruins much less have played scared in this season. It is even coming back to Sunrise and things are just heating up between the two.

NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Los Angeles Kings got off to another slow start and were down 2-0 on Wednesday night in Edmonton before rallying.

Unlike Game 1, they did not come back. Still, this looks like it is going to be a real fun series as things turn back to Cali.

The Colorado Avalanche did not show a whole lot of intensity in its Game 1 loss to the Jets.

The Kraken are 1-0 in the postseason as Seattle takes Game 1 from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jesper Fast scores in OT as the Hurricanes take a 2-0 lead heading to Long Island.

The Dallas Stars open things up as they get even with the Wild.

Some good, old fashioned Pittsburgh Penguins trade talk…

Since it is not in the lottery, could the Montreal Canadiens trade the first-round pick they got from the Panthers?

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)