Florida Panthers Ready to ‘Turn the Page,’ Start Stanley Cup Defense

The shortest offseason in Florida Panthers history has alternately felt very long or it has gone by in the blink of an eye, depending on your outlook.

On one hand, many have been itching to get the new NHL season going not long after the Panthers celebration on Fort Lauderdale Beach came to its soggy close.

On the other, with all of the ongoing Stanley Cup parties which will continue, what would be the harm in pushing things back a bit?

Regardless, the NHL calendar runs on time and, alas, it is almost time to get back on the ice.

According to Evan Rodrigues, he and the rest of the Florida Panthers are ready to get after it once again.

Speaking before throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches before Friday’s Marlins game, Rodrigues said the prevailing attitude among himself and his Florida teammates is that the offseason has been long enough.

It’s time to start playing hockey again.