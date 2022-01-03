Florida Panthers add Reinhart, Marchment to Covid protocol list

CORAL SPRINGS — It seemed like the Florida Panthers were in the clear from Covid issues, with only Olli Juoelvi remaining on the Covid list and 11 others activated off of it, but now they will be without Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment for at least the next game.

The team announced that Reinhart and Marchment have been added to the Covid-19 list on Monday.

They will both be unavailable for the team’s game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Reinhart quietly ranks second on the team in points with 26 (nine goals, 17 assists) in 32 games, providing a lot of versatility to the lineup as he is able to play both center and wing.

Marchment recently came back from a lower-body injury that sent him out of the lineup for two months.

He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 13 games and scored his first goal since Oct. 27 in Florida’s 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Start off 2022 with a bang!

Purchase an annual subscription of FHN+ and enjoy the best Florida Panthers coverage out there all year long

The team already lost Sam Bennett, who was suspended by the league for three games for a hit to the head on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette, so they’ll be down three forwards.

“We’re very fortunate to have a lot of depth,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “It is someone else’s turn to step up and do the job for us.”

Carter Verhaeghe, who missed the last six minutes of Saturday’s game due to precautionary reasons after suffering a ‘minor nick,’ was also missing from practice on Monday.

Brunette said it was a maintenance day for Verhaeghe and will see how he’s feeling ahead of Tuesday’s morning skate.

He also said the team may consider calling some players up from AHL Charlotte on an as-needed basis.

“I think we’re going to discuss it after practice here today, especially that we’re traveling on the road after tomorrow night,” Brunette said.

“We kinda got thinned out up front a little, so we’ll see how [Verhaeghe] is doing tomorrow and I’m sure we’ll have a few movements going forward.”

The Panthers have a two-game road trip following Tuesday’s home game against the Flames, with a trip to Dallas on Thursday and Raleigh on Saturday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

CALGARY FLAMES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS