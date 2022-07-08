Florida Panthers re-sign Eetu Luostarinen and Lucas Carlsson

The Florida Panthers have re-signed restricted free agents Eetu Luostarinen and Lucas Carlsson.

Luostarinen’s contract carries an annual cap hit of $1.5 million while Carlsson’s contract is a two-way deal worth $800,000.

Florida will have $774,000 left in cap space remaining to lock up their unrestricted free agents.

Luostarinen broke out in 2021-22, scoring nine goals and 26 points in 78 games.

His impact came on the defensive end, serving as an anchor for the Panthers on the penalty kill for a large majority of the season.

“Eetu is a selfless, dependable and cerebral player who plays with consistency each and every night,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We are excited to have him back in our lineup for the upcoming campaign.”

Carlsson was another 2022 breakout, logging 40 games alongside Brandon Montour on the bottom pair for a large chunk of the season.

He started the season in the AHL but did not get sent back down after he was called up in November.

Carlsson beat out Kevin Connauton for the spot on the third pairing before the Panthers made trades at the deadline and finished the season with nine points.

His deal is a two-way deal and will allow the Panthers to send him down to the minors for a lower cap hit, if they feel that they need to.

He will not be waiver-exempt, however.

“Lucas is an effective two-way defenseman who possesses a high compete level,” said Zito. “We are pleased that he will remain a part of our organization as we head into next season.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.