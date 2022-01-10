Florida Panthers back home, getting healthy (again)

The Florida Panthers ended up getting three of four points on their quick road trip to Dallas and Raleigh and are now coming home for a three-game set against Vancouver, Dallas and Columbus.

Winable games, all, especially knowing how good the Panthers have played on home ice over the past year.

Some more good news for the Panthers: They could be getting a number of their top players back.

Sam Bennett is scheduled to be back in the Florida lineup Tuesday against the resurgent Canucks after serving a three-game suspension for a high hitto Montreal’s Cedric Paquette.

For the best and most complete coverage of your Florida Panthers ANYWHERE, subscribe to FHN today!

Florida is also expected to get at least two players — Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment — off the Covid list in time for Tuesday’s game.

UPDATE: Reinhart is back and was playing on Florida’s top line on Monday morning. Marchment remains out.

Reinhart and Marchment did not travel with the Panthers on their short road trip so, if they practice Monday morning in Coral Springs, coach Andrew Brunette will be checking on how they feel afterward and make a determination on their playing status then.

Both players could play but see their minutes managed.

Or, perhaps, take another couple days off and come back Friday against Dallas.

Regardless, the Panthers at least see an end to two players and their Covid protocol.

Spencer Knight was added to the Covid list on Wednesday and is expected to be out another day or so; Patric Hornqvist was added Saturday so he will continue to remain out of the lineup.

The potential additions of Reinhart, Marchment and Bennett to the lineup Tuesday gives Brunette more options to his forward lines.

Not that they look like they need it.

FHN+: The Panthers will be buying at the NHL Trade Deadline. But who?

Without those three, the Panthers’ offense has continued to hum.

In the three games without those three players, Florida has scored 14 regulation goals in wins against Calgary and Carolina with a shootout loss in Dallas.

Florida is nothing if not deep.

With those players out — Marchment had only played in three games after what is believed to be a wrist injury before going on the Covid list — Florida got some offensive assistance from players like Joe Thornton, Ryan Lomberg and Frank Vatrano.

Hornqvist was also playing some of his best hockey of the season before missing Saturday’s game.

Aleksi Heponiemi stepped in for him Saturday and had a number of scoring chances although did not find the scoresheet.

If Bennett, Reinhart and Marchment are all ready to go, Brunette is going to have some decisions to make when it comes to the lineup.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

VANCOUVER CANUCKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS