Anton Lundell exceeding all expectations with Florida Panthers

Published

8 hours ago

on

Panthers lundell florida
Florida Panthers rookie center Anton Lundell is exceeding what were pretty high expectations this season. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

CORAL SPRINGS — When the Florida Panthers drafted Anton Lundell 12th overall in 2020, general manager Bill Zito wasted no time in making it known that the young center would finish his season in Finland.

Even though Lundell may have been a help to the Panthers last season, there was no reason to rush his development by bringing him to South Florida and throwing him onto a new team, a new league and a new town all during a pandemic.

It was obviously the right call.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Andrew Brunette said.

Lundell, as was the plan, had plenty of time to integrate himself with his new teammates during the summertime.

He also got to experience a lot of good things last season not only with HIFK in the Liiga, but he got to excel at World Juniors and at the World Championships as well.

When he got to Florida he was about as prepared as he could be.

Boy, has he looked ready for the NHL.

