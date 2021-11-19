Spencer Knight gets back at Devils in Florida Panthers rematch

In his short NHL career, Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight has not had too many bad games.

Last Tuesday in Newark, however, would be considered one of them.

The Panthers gave him the opportunity to make up for that Thursday night on home ice and the rookie was simply spectacular.

Knight ended up setting a rookie franchise record with 45 saves as the Panthers beat the Devils 4-1.

Prior to the win Thursday night in Sunrise, Knight gave up six goals on 30 shots in a 7-3 loss to New Jersey.

It was the second half of a back-to-back; In the first game, Knight gave up four goals on 18 shots against the New York Rangers.

Knight looked like a different player on Thursday.

The player Florida is counting on this season.