Ryan Lomberg latest Florida Panthers player to get extension

7 hours ago

The Florida Panthers signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension on Thursday keeping him in Sunrise through the 2023-24 season. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers have been happy to extend a number of their players and on Thursday, Ryan Lomberg got his.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Panthers signed Lomberg to a two-year extension worth an average of $800,000 per season.

Lomberg is in the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Florida prior to the 2021 season.

Over the past few months, the Panthers have signed players such as Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Anthony Duclair and Gus Forsling to contract extensions.

MacKenzie Weegar got a three-year deal before last season.

Pending free agents following this season now include Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano and Noel Acciari.

Lomberg, 27, is a sparkplug player on Florida’s fourth line who has seen his role increase over the past few weeks.

Ryan Lomberg’s long road to becoming OT hero for Florida Panthers

After scoring two goals with four points in 34 games last season, Lomberg has a goal and three points in 10 games in this one.

Lomberg got his goal on Nov. 16 against the Islanders, part of a three-game point streak.

“I like seeing Lomby score,” coach Andrew Brunette said after that game. “Kind of makes my day, actually.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS

  • WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington
  • TV/STREAMING: Bally Sports Florida
  • RADIO: WQAM 560
  • Last season: Did not play
  • This season: @Florida 5, Washington 4 (OT), Nov. 4

 

