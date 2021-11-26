Ryan Lomberg latest Florida Panthers player to get extension

The Florida Panthers have been happy to extend a number of their players and on Thursday, Ryan Lomberg got his.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Panthers signed Lomberg to a two-year extension worth an average of $800,000 per season.

Lomberg is in the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Florida prior to the 2021 season.

RED Friday Special

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow for 25% off annual membership — Just $22.50!

Use RED25 in discount code

Over the past few months, the Panthers have signed players such as Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Anthony Duclair and Gus Forsling to contract extensions.

MacKenzie Weegar got a three-year deal before last season.

Pending free agents following this season now include Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano and Noel Acciari.

Lomberg, 27, is a sparkplug player on Florida’s fourth line who has seen his role increase over the past few weeks.

After scoring two goals with four points in 34 games last season, Lomberg has a goal and three points in 10 games in this one.

Lomberg got his goal on Nov. 16 against the Islanders, part of a three-game point streak.

“I like seeing Lomby score,” coach Andrew Brunette said after that game. “Kind of makes my day, actually.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS