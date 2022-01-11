Florida Panthers Sam Bennett refreshed after suspension | FHN+

CORAL SPRINGS — Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett said he was “upset” by the three-game suspension handed out after a high hit on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette but will be back Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Bennett practiced with the team during the suspension and returned to centering the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair on Monday morning.

“I’m definitely excited, it’s tough to sit out and watch the team,” Bennett said. “You really want to be out there trying to help the team win and it’s exciting to be back in the lineup. …

“I feel fresher now, feel great. It would have been nice to play in those games, but I do fresh and good right now and looking forward to playing.”