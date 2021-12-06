After slow start, Sam Reinhart heats up with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have been getting some fantastic offensive contributions from some secondary sources lately — but they have also been getting production from guys they need to count on such as Sam Reinhart.

After a slow start to his first season in Florida, Reinhart has been on fire of late.

Over his past three games, Reinhart has scored three goals with three assists in wins against the Capitals, Blues and his former Buffalo Sabres teammates.

That does not even count the shootout winner he scored Saturday against the Blues.

Yeah, it has been a good couple of days for Sam Reinhart and the Panthers.