Sam Reinhart has been tearing it up for the Florida Panthers

For the first two months of his season with a new team in the Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart admits to have been pressing things.

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions by any team in the NHL last summer, Reinhart was slow to get going.

In his first 21 games, Reinhart had four goals with 12 points.

Good, not great.

Definitely not what he nor the Panthers were expecting when he came over from Buffalo in that blockbuster trade at the draft.

Then, on Nov. 30, the Panthers were down 4-1 going into the third period of a game against Washington.

The Panthers, as would be the case throughout the season, clawed their way back into the game.

It turned out to be Sam Reinhart’s Coming Out Party with the Panthers.