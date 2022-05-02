Florida Panthers sign Tappara defenseman Santtu Kinnunen to ELC

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers signed 2018 seventh-round pick Santtu Kinnunen to an entry-level contract on Monday.

The 6-2, 161-pound defenseman won the Liiga Championship with Tampere Tappara in the 2021-22 season.

Sasha Barkov, a Tempere native and part owner of Tappara, was watching his team’s championship run closely.

“Over the last few years, he has been stepping up a lot in his game,” Barkov said.

“The physical part, the mental part, he’s becoming a leader on the defense for that team. It’s been fun to watch them ever since he got there and you can see him growing in height and in being a leader.

“He’s physical too. He’s really good with the puck, he makes really good plays on the power play, he has a good shot, he’s a good passer, so I’m excited for him.”

Kinnunen, 23, had 23 points in 54 games during the 2021-22 season, adding two assists in 13 playoff games en route to a championship.

“Santtu is a talented defenseman who has proven himself playing professionally in Finland with Tappara Tampere,” Panthers GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

“We look forward to watching him further his growth and development as he transitions to hockey in North America.”

