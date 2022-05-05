Florida Panthers make Barkov their King Clancy nominee for off-ice work

Sasha Barkov has done a lot on the ice for the Florida Panthers in his nine seasons with the team, but he has also done a lot for his adopted community here in South Florida.

Earlier this week, Barkov was named as the Panthers’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Barkov has been an advocate for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood for the past three years, not only donating money but his time and a suite at every Florida home game for those affiliated with the hospital as well.

“I love that the kids get to come to our games,” Barkov told FHN said last spring.“Every game is full of kids, families and healthcare workers from the hospital. That makes me happy. I am looking forward to continuing to do that.”

The Panthers’ captain donates $1,600 for each goal and $800 for each assist he records each season — which amounted to $101,600 this season alone.

He previously donated over $105,000 in the past to the hospital but upped his amount this season.

The hospital announced this week that Barkov will continue those contributions throughout the playoffs.

During the holidays, Barkov lent his name to an initiative in which special teddy bears wearing a Barkov-themed jersey were made for children at the hospital.

“When you have a player like Barkov who lends his name and does things for the hospital, it just creates awareness throughout the entire community about Joe D’s,” said Jeff Conine, an original member of the Florida Marlins who has a wing of the hospital named after him.

”That, in turn, gets more support for these kids. It’s great to see him be so involved. When we first got here in 1993, we wanted to be involved in a children’s charity of some sort and obviously Joe DiMaggio and baseball is a great for us. We have been a great partner ever since.”

Each NHL team selected one nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

Per the league, the selection committee have a criteria in determining the finalists and winner which includes clear and measurable positive impact on the community, investment of time and resources, commitment to a particular cause or community and creativity of programming.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity or charities of his choice.

The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

