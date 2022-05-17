Connect with us

Panthers & Lightning a battle between Bobrovsky & Vasilevskiy

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Panthers lightning bobrovsky vasilevskiy
The series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will come down to goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

When the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning met in the playoffs last year, the starting goalies were a huge part of the equation.

That was good for the Lightning, not so much for the Panthers.

Florida hopes that changes in this series.

Tampa Bay did not get the perfect series out of Andrei Vasilevskiy in last year’s 4-2 series win — but he was good enough.

He even tossed a shutout in the deciding game.

Sticking with baseball, the Panthers basically threw a bullpen series.

They started with Sergei Bobrovsky, went to Chris Driedger only to come back to Bobrovsky — with Driedger coming in once more.

By the time the series was over, rookie Spencer Knight was in net and Bobrovsky was not even on the bench.

Things appear to be different for the Panthers this series.

