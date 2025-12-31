Seth Jones: ‘Real Privilege’ to be on Team USA at Winter Olympics

FORT LAUDERDALE — Seth Jones admits that he probably was not being seriously considered for playing at the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team USA a year ago.

So, so much has changed for Jones.

Now a Stanley Cup champion after a blockbuster March 1 trade from between the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks, Jones is now looked at in a much different light.

And, when the Olympic team is officially announced Friday morning on the NBC Today Show, Jones will be among those going to Italy as part of Team USA.

On Wednesday, ESPN Insider Emily Kaplan confirmed that Jones will be on the team.

Rosters have already been submitted although not officially released.

It was the worst kept secret around the Panthers that Jones would be joining Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito (assistant GM) and equipment manager Teddy Richards with Team USA.

“We would not have been having this conversation a year ago,’’ Jones told FHN on Sunday. “I have just been trying to play my game, control what I can control. I am not going to lose sleep over it. I would love to make it, but if not, that’s OK. I’m just going to control the way I play and that is being hard defensively and solid every shift.’’

Jones, who grew up in the Dallas area, has represented the United States in tournaments in the past — but nothing like the Winter Olympics.

This will be the first time NHL players have participated since 2014.

The only two current Panthers who have played in the Olympics before are Sergei Bobrovsky (Russia) and Sasha Barkov (Finland).

But Jones will not be alone.

About half of his teammates will be going to Italy including Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand with rival Canada.

“It is definitely awesome,’’ said Jones, who was in USA Hockey orientation camp in 2014 and played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

“I was kind of in the conversations in ‘14 but missed and we haven’t been back. It’s a great opportunity for anyone, just to pull that sweater on and represent your country. It’s a real honor, a real privilege.’’

The narrative around Jones certainly changed last March when he was acquired by the Panthers for Spencer Knight.

Paul Maurice had planned on easing Jones into his new role with the Panthers — one where instead of trying to carry the load for a terrible Blackhawks team, he could just do his thing with the talented Panthers.

Only two games in, Aaron Ekblad got suspended 20 games and Jones had to step up into a top pairing role with Gus Forsling.

It took some time to adjust to the new systems and style of play, but by the playoffs, it was apparent that baptism by fire was beneficial.

“His game is right on,’’ Maurice said. “He’s dominant for me in the game right now.”

Jones was, perhaps, Florida’s best defender in the team’s run to a second Stanley Cup championship.

Prior to last postseason, Jones had never made it past the second round and he had not played in a playoff game since 2019.

“Winning usually cures all,’’ Jones said. “We’ve gone down that path before, but I am extremely happy where I am right now. It is just a great group of guys and everyone has the same common goal: Nothing matters but winning.”

