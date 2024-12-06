Florida Panthers Should Have Goalie Change v. San Jose Sharks

The Florida Panthers should have starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky back Saturday night when they play host to the San Jose Sharks.

Bobrovsky has missed the past two games after staying behind in South Florida awaiting the birth of his second child.

On Friday, the Panthers officially returned Chris Driedger — who backed up Spencer Knight the past two games — to AHL Charlotte.

Mackie Samoskevich was temporarily sent to the Checkers in order for the Panthers to recall Driedger and remain salary cap compliant.

Samoskevich has been returned to the Panthers as the corresponding move.

Coach Paul Maurice has not said who would start Saturday against the Sharks, meaning Knight could get a fourth consecutive start.

The Panthers kick off a five-game road trip Tuesday in Seattle.

Samoskevich would likely return to playing on the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and A.J. Greer on Saturday.

Samoskevich got his fifth goal, and first on the power play, in last Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I am really happy with him,” Maurice said Monday. “There is a baby coming, and we do not want to waive anyone. Mackie is just terrific. When we first signed him out of college, he did not care about getting into a game to burn a year [off his ELC]. He said, ‘I’ll go wherever you want. You want me to go to the American League? I’ll go there.’

“That is the way he has been since Day 1. Awesome to work with. He gets it. Bill and I had that conversation with him so it’s not just ‘hey kid, you’re going down.’ He understands the reasons. He took it great. I am really happy with him and his development. He is ahead of the curve to where I thought he would be.’’

