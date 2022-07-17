Florida Panthers add two more former Ottawa Senators

The Florida Panthers lost Claude Giroux to the Ottawa Senators as a free agent on Wednesday. Since then, the Panthers have signed three former Senators to one-year contracts.

On Wednesday, not long after Giroux went to Ottawa, Florida signed forward Colin White.

On Saturday, forward Chris Tierney was added — with defenseman Michael Del Zotto signed on Sunday.

Both Tierney and Del Zotto were signed to two-way contracts so they will add depth to the Panthers but likely be targeted for Florida’s AHL team in Charlotte.

Florida also signed forward Gerry Mayhew to a two-way contract last week.

The Panthers shared their AHL affiliate with Tampa Bay in 2021 and Seattle last season. This year, Florida is on its own in Charlotte.

Del Zotto, 32, played in 26 games with the Senators last season, scoring three goals with 13 points; he also played in 26 games in the AHL scoring 10 goals with 27 points. Over the course of his career, Del Zotto has played in 736 career NHL games with the Senators, Blue Jackets, Ducks, Blues, Canucks, Flyers, Predators and Rangers.