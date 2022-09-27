Florida Panthers ink Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension

The Florida Panthers have signed 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension.

Knight will be paid an annual cap hit of $4.5 million over the course of the deal.

“Spencer is a phenomenal goaltender, as well as an exceptional athlete and person,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “He has thrived in his professional career, dedicating himself to his training through his first two seasons with our organization. With this extension, we are excited about the present and future of Panthers goaltending.”

Panthers Hockey is Back!

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers from Training camp to the Playoffs, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

The 2019 first-round draft pick first joined the team after finishing up his 2020-21 season with Boston College.

He made an immediate impact, going 4-0-0 with a .919/2.32 in his first four regular season games. When the Panthers had goaltending struggles in the playoffs, the then-20-year-old stepped in and went 1-1-0 with a .933/2.06.

In his first full NHL season, Knight went 19-9-0 with a .908/2.79.

He struggled early in the season — going 9-6-2 with a .898/3.22 — but picked his production back up after what was likely the only lengthy AHL stint of his career.

Since being called up from the Charlotte Checkers in March, Knight had a 10-3-1 record with a .921/2.23 and two shutouts.

The Panthers will have the highest-paid goaltending tandems in the league going forward at a combined $14.5 million between Sergei Bobrovsky’s $10 million cap hit and Knight’s $4.5 million.

The Montreal Canadiens have the second-highest cap hit amongst goalies with their tandem of Carey Price and Jake Allen raking in just over $13 million. Price is likely to start the season on long-term injured reserve, though.

With Price’s status for the remainder of his career in flux, the next highest-paid tandem belongs to the Los Angeles Kings with Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson making a combined $10.9 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Monday: Florida 4, Nashville 3 (OT)

Monday: Nashville 4, Florida 0

Thursday: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday: at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m