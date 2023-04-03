Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Sign Western Michigan Free Agent McAllister

Published

18 mins ago

on

Western michigan mcallister panthers
Western Michigan standout freshman Ryan McAllister signed a three-year entry level contract with the Florida Panthers which kicks in next season. // Photo courtesy @WMUHockey

After a strong freshman season at Western Michigan where he is currently ranked eighth in the NCAA in scoring, Ryan McAllister is turning pro.

The 21-year-old forward is now a member of the Florida Panthers.

On Monday, the Panthers announced they had signed the highly-touted collegiate free agent to a three-year entry level deal which kicks in next season.

McAllister, who was a teammate of Miami winger Randy Hernandez with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, ended this season with 13 goals and 49 points in 39 games.

Get FHN+ today!

At Western Michigan, McAllister worked with Jake Goldstein who is part of the Broncos’ staff. Jake Goldstein is the oldest son of Florida broadcaster Steve.

Western Michigan’s season came to an end with a loss to Boston University in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The 21-year-old from London, Ontario, scored 57 goals in 60 games in his final season of junior hockey last season.

McAllister went undrafted, making him a free agent.

He is the third high-profile undrafted free agent to sign with the Panthers in the past three seasons joining North Dakota defenseman Matt Kiersted and Owen Sound goalie Mack Guzda.

“Ryan is a talented playmaking forward who showcased his dynamic ability in his first season in college hockey,” Florida GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to his continued development within our club.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

BUFFALO SABRES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.