Spencer Knight starts for Florida Panthers tonight. What is next?

SUNRISE — Spencer Knight will start for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators but where the rookie goalie plays his next game is still up in the air.

On Monday, the Panthers claimed Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

Because he was claimed off waivers in Colorado’s attempt to send him to its AHL team, it appears Johansson will be Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup in Florida for at least a little bit.

Knight could be assigned to Florida’s AHL team in Charlotte perhaps as early as Wednesday.

”We are kind of day-to-day right now,” coach Andrew Brunette said following Tuesday’s morning skate at FLA Live Arena.

The most in-depth, daily coverage of the Florida Panthers in town — Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now today!

Why would Florida sent Knight to Charlotte?

Well, with the Panthers’ schedule lightening up over the next few weeks, it appears the team has decided it will give Bobrovsky more work moving forward.

Between now and the mini-Christmas break, the Panthers play five games — with none of them being back-to-backs.

That means Knight may be sitting on the bench instead of playing.

Charlotte, meanwhile, plays at home on Wednesday and this weekend before it takes a long Holiday break.

Knight could play for Charlotte this week and perhaps return on an emergency basis while the Checkers are off.

Time will tell.

FHN Today: The Panthers longest winning streak started six years ago. Time for another?

Christopher Gibson, Florida’s No. 3 goalie playing in Charlotte, is injured according to Brunette so the Panthers can get Knight some quality playing time over the next few days although he probably would not play Wednesday after starting for the Panthers tonight.

”I think the plan is to stay accessible,” Brunette said. “Gibby is hurt down there and not able to go and we’re in a stretch right now where we’re playing so many games, we need a third guy just in case.

“We are taking a chance on a young goalie and with (Roberto Luongo and Robb Tallas) around, maybe they can develop him into fulfilling the potential it looks like he has.

”We will see where we’re going. … We will figure that out as we go.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK