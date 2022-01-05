Spencer Knight joins growing Florida Panthers Covid list

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday that rookie goalie Spencer Knight has entered the Covid protocol and will not be available for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

The Panthers currently have three players — Knight, Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment — in protocol.

Assistant coaches Derek MacKenzie and Tuomo Ruutu are also out.

Knight, 20, won his past start giving up three goals on 42 shots in Florida’s 9-3 rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 30.

The Panthers were expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky in each of their next two road games: Dallas on Thursday and Carolina on Saturday.

Jonas Johansson will now be the backup and could make his first start with the Panthers if the team changes their mind.

Johansson has been with the Panthers since being claimed on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 13 but has not played in any games as of yet.

Knight was sent down to the minors when the Panthers got seriously hit with Covid on Dec. 16 with the team going against the Los Angeles Kings with seven players in protocol.

The Panthers are currently carrying three goalies with the NHL allowing expanded rosters during the current Covid situation.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT DALLAS STARS