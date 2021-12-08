Sing the Blues: St. Louis 4, Florida Panthers 3 (OT)

Despite dominating play for large swaths of the game, the Florida Panthers found themselves in another battle with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

This time the Panthers did not come out on top.

Pavel Buchnevich scored on a wraparound goal in overtime to beat Spencer Knight and the Panthers 4-3.

Florida has now lost seven consecutive road games and stand 3-3-4 away from Sunrise this season. The Blues evened up the home-and-home series with the Panthers after losing 4-3 in a shootout at FLA Live Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers are 0-2-5 in this seven-game road “winless” streak, picking up points if not picking up victories.

Tuesday featured the return of captain Sasha Barkov — who scored Florida’s first goal of the night after missing the past eight games with a left knee injury.

Barkov left in the third period, however, and did not return.

Following the game, coach Andrew Brunette said Barkov’s injury was unrelated to his previous one and that it appeared he “tweaked something” in the third.

Barkov will be further evaluated; his status for Friday’s game in Arizona is not known.

The Panthers found themselves trailing 3-2 early in the third on a tip by Brandon Saad only to see Jonathan Huberdeau tie it up on a tap-in from Radko Gudas with 5:32 remaining.

Daily coverage of the Florida Panthers from December to the Playoffs — Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now today!

The Panthers absolutely dominated the game in the first period yet went into the break holding a 1-0 lead off Barkov’s goal.

In the period, Ville Husso — who also left the game in the third with an injury — was terrific in allowing the high-flying Panthers just the one goal.

The Panthers outshot the Blues 20-5 and had 30 shot attempts. The Blues, who rarely had the puck in the second half of the period, mustered only six shot attempts through the first 20.

Florida, per NaturalStatTrick.com, had 20 scoring chances in the first; the Blues had just one.

In the period, Florida had a pair of power play chances with Barkov running things and got off four shots but did not score.

The Panthers ended up going 0-for-8 on the power play in the two-game series against the Blues.

Florida’s lone goal in the first came on a nice cross-ice pass from Maxim Mamin which found Barkov as he crashed the net. That came at 6:49 of the period.

The second period was much different although, initially, the Panthers started right where they picked up.

St. Louis was finally able to get some possession time and made Florida pay for it when Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 4:20.

The Panthers retook the lead as they answered quickly off a nice Brandon Montour goal, only Brayden Schenn scored on the power play at 13:34 to make it a 2-2 game heading into the third.

In the second period, St. Louis flipped the ice on the Panthers by outshooting them 15-8; the Blues also got off 27 attempted shots as compared to 15 for the Panthers.

— Earlier in the day, the Panthers lost defenseman Kevin Connauton as he was claimed off waivers by the struggling Philadelphia Flyers.

“We are grateful to Kevin for his contributions to our team both on and off of the ice, especially during the unprecedented 2020-21 season,’’ GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

”He left a positive impact on our club and our roster. We wish Kevin all the best in Philadelphia as he continues his NHL career.”

GR’S THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis

2. Ville Husso, St. Louis

3. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ARIZONA COYOTES