Florida Panthers to Cheer Teammates in Team USA, Canada Olympic Gold Medal Game

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have a practice scheduled at the IcePlex this morning, but the start time will be dependent on when Team USA and Canada finish their gold medal game at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic games.

That game, the one everyone has been waiting for, starts at 8:10 a.m.

Expect the Panthers to be in the complex very early Sunday.

All the televisions in the building will be tuned in.

“We’ll practice,’’ Paul Maurice said. “Everyone will get in early and we will cancel the team meeting because it will be right around the third period. And, if we get on the ice late, that’s because the game went to overtime.

“That will take precedence.”

The Panthers have a rooting interest in the game for obvious reasons aside from their nationalities.

For instance, A.J. Greer, Carter Verhaeghe, and Aaron Ekblad (among others) are from Canada; Jeff Petry and Mackie Samoskevich are American.

“I don’t think I have missed a minute of any game and it has been so much fun to watch,’’ said Samoskevich, who grew up in Newtown, Conn. “I think it’s great for the game, everyone is loving it. This game is going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. … Both are great teams, but I think America has the better back end. Team Canada has a better forward group. But it could go either way and I know they’ll be flying around. I won’t miss a second of it, that’s for sure.’’

Everyone on the team knows people playing in this game since the Panthers have Matthew Tkachuk playing for Team USA, with Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart, and Sam Bennett going for Canada.

Florida GM Bill Zito and equipment manager Teddy Richards are also working for Team USA.

This may be the biggest hockey game in a long, long time.

Both teams came into the Olympics expecting to win and, really, expect nothing else.

Last year at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, the two teams split their two games — only Canada won the championship in overtime.

No one wants to lose this one.

“I’m not sure that the silver goes on the wall,’’ Maurice said, alluding to a win at all cost mentality for both teams. “This is such a big game for hockey and there hasn’t been a game like this on the world stage in 40 years. This is just incredible.’’

Maurice Said Rumor He Was Contacted About Finnish Olympic Job ‘Silliness’

Said Petry: “It’s exciting. I think this is the matchup that everyone wanted coming off the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. I think the rosters are very similar. It’s going to be an intense game and I am excited to watch. I have to lean toward Team USA, but both teams have been playing so well. It’s going to be fun. I just hope the US can pull it out.’’

The Panthers were already celebrating on Saturday after Finland dropped Slovakia 6-1 to win Bronze.

With the three Finnish players (Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola) winning bronze, that means seven of Florida’s NHL-high 10 players who participated in the Olympics are coming home with medals.

“Coming off the plane with seven medals, that’s what we’re cheering for,” Maurice said a few hours before Finland insured that.

“Pretty good haul for a hockey team.”

