Tops in the East, who will Florida Panthers play? Who do they want?

The Florida Panthers made history on Thursday night by not only clinching their third divisional title but claimed the top spot — and home ice advantage — for the Eastern Conference side of the playoffs.

So, with the Panthers being the top-seeded team in the East, we can start to really look at who Florida will open up against in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Florida will square off against the second wild card team — the old No. 1 vs. 8 matchup.

Although the eight teams in the East have all been determined, who will end up with the second Wild Card has yet to finalized.

For weeks, it appeared the Washington Capitals would be that team.

Then, the Caps started playing much better.

Now there are a couple of teams who are in the running to open against the Panthers.

Who would be the best matchup for Florida?

Does it matter? Yeah, a little.

Florida will wrap up its regular season next Friday in Montreal; the start of the playoffs are scheduled for Monday, May 2 — although it sounds like Florida will open in Sunrise on May 3.

The opponent?

We will soon find out.

Who would the Panthers rather play — and avoid?