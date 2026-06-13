The Florida Panthers added to their organizational depth Saturday by swinging a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Emil Pieniniemi.

The Panthers gave up the rights to forward Oliver Okuliar in the deal.

Pieniniemi, 21, has only played one season of North American pro hockey — and split it between the ECHL Wheeling Nailers and the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He did spend two seasons playing professionally in the Finnish Liiga, appearing in 39 games with Karpat.

Pieniniemi was originally a third-round pick of the Penguins in 2023.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON