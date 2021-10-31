Connect with us

FHN+ Sunday Read

What’s next for the Florida Panthers? Start a new winning streak

Published

7 hours ago

on

Panthers florida winning streak
The Florida Panthers celebrate a win at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers started their 2021-22 NHL season 8-0 before losing in a shootout to the host Boston Bruins on Saturday night. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers will end October atop the NHL standings by taking 17 of the available 18 points through their first nine games. The Panthers went on an eight-game winning streak to start their season — a remarkable way to kick things off.

Especially for a Florida team not exactly known for its hot starts.

”It’s all about getting off to a good start,’’ Sasha Barkov said. “We need a good start because by the end, everyone is going to be playing good.

Get FHN+ today!

“Good teams play really good at the start, too. We play hard right from the start, we had a good training camp and we’re going to keep building from this. It’s still early, but we want to keep building, keep getting better.”

The Panthers’ starting off with eight consecutive wins has only been done 10 times in history. And Florida was a shootout goal or two away from going 9-0.

The difference in Florida being 9-0 and 8-0-1 was their inability to win the “skills competition” which determines a game’s winner if it is tied after a five-minute overtime.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.