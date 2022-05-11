Florida Panthers GameDay
WATCH: Panthers Pregame with Giroux, Forsling, Bruno & Tim Reynolds
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have a little bit of momentum going into tonight’s Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.
Can they continue what they have?
We shall find out in a few hours.
The Panthers did not have Mason Marchment at today’s morning skate with Andrew Brunette saying that he is a game-time decision.
If he does not go, it looks like Maxim Mamin slides into that third line spot on the left side.
On today’s YouTube channel, we have post-workout reactions from Brunette, Claude Giroux and Gus Forsling.
We also have today’s FHN Morning Skate which was Live! outside Pantherland.
Not only was Colby Guy there, but Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press was our keynote speaker.
Enjoy!
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND 1
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (TIED 2-2)
- Game 5: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN2
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-220); Puck line (-1.5, +100); Over/Under 6.5 (-125/+105); Series (-300)
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS
- Regular season series — Florida won 2-1: @Florida 5, Washington 4 OT (Nov. 4); @Washington 4, Panthers 3 (Nov. 26); @Florida 5, Washington 4 (Nov. 30)
- All-time regular season series: Capitals lead 67-44-11, 9 ties
- Playoff history: First meeting
- First-round schedule — Game 1: Washington 4, @Florida 2; Game 2: @Florida 5, Washington 1; Game 3: @Washington 6, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida 3, @Washington 2 (OT); Game 5: Washington at Florida, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN2/BSF); Game 6: Florida at Washington, Friday (Time, National TV TBA); Game 7*: Washington at Florida, Sunday. *If necessary
