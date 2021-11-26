GameDay 20: Lines, betting odds for Panthers at Capitals

The Florida Panthers go into their game Friday evening against the host Washington Capitals riding a four-game winning streak — although the team has lost its past four games away from Sunrise.

The Panthers went 0-2-2 on their previous road trip but got their mojo back on a four-game homestand in which they outscored their opponents 17-7.

Florida is expected to get at least a little more pushback from a Washington team which has won three of four and seven of the past nine.

The Capitals, who lost to the Panthers 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 3 at FLA Live Arena, are 6-1-3 on home ice this season and are outscoring their opponents 37-22.

“They are deadly. They are dangerous, obviously,” coach Andrew Brunette said on Thursday. “They have one of the greatest scorers of all-time on their team and they closed on us pretty fast last game. I don’t think we managed the puck in our zone as well as we could. They’re a good team. Their record speaks for itself.”

When asked who would start in net Friday, Brunette would not say, adding he needed to speak with goalie coach Robb Tallas.

In the past, when Brunette has used that exact language, that has meant Spencer Knight.

We will see.

With the late flight Thursday and early start time Friday, Florida may just want to rest Sergei Bobrovsky and have him go against (likely) Seattle starter Chris Driedger in his return to Sunrise on Saturday night.

Bobrovsky is 1-0 against the Capitals this season but 9-12-5 against them over the course of his career. He went 0-1-1 against Washington in his first season with the Panthers in 2019-20.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

77 Frank Vatrano // 19 Joe Thornton // 74 Owen Tippett

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

62 Brandon Montour // 32 Lucas Carlsson

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Maxim Mamin

Injured: Noel Acciari (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR), Markus Nutivaara (IR), Mason Marchment (IR), Sasha Barkov

PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS LINEUP

8 Alex Ovechkin // 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov // 59 Aliaksei Protas

10 Daniel Sprong // 24 Connor McMichael // 43 Tom Wilson

62 Carl Hagelin // 26 Nic Dowd // 21 Garnet Hathaway

47 Beck Malenstyn // 23 Michael Sgarbossa // 49 Brett Leason

42 Martin Fehervary // 74 John Carlson

9 Dmitri Orlov // 3 Nick Jensen

57 Trevor van Riemsdyk // 2 Justin Schultz

30 Ilya Samsonov

41 Vitek Vanecek