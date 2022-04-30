Connect with us

Florida Panthers open Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

The NHL finally released the schedule for the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs with the Florida Panthers opening up their series with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

Florida clinched the Presidents’ Trophy which gives them home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

The entirety of the series will be carried locally on Bally Sports Florida but will also be on national outlets ESPN. ESPN2 or TBS.

The Panthers will play host to Games 1 and 2 at FLA Live Arena; the opener will be Tuesday at 7:30 with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday at the same time.

On Saturday, the Panthers will visit Washington for a 1 p.m. start with Game 4 being held on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers and Capitals have played three times this season with Florida winning twice.

Game 1 – Tuesday

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals | 7:30 PM | FLA Live Arena | ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida 
 
Game 2 – Thursday

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals | 7:30 PM | FLA Live Arena | TBS, Bally Sports Florida  
 
Game 3 – Saturday, May 7 

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals | 1 PM | Capital One Arena | ESPN, Bally Sports Florida  
 
Game 4 – Monday, May 9 

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals | 7 PM | Capital One Arena | TBS,  Bally Sports Florida  
 
*Game 5 – Wednesday, May 11 

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD, Bally Sports Florida
 
*Game 6 – Friday, May 13 

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals | Time TBD | Capital One Arena | Broadcast Information TBD, Bally Sports Florida
 
*Game 7 –Sunday, May 15 

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD, Bally Sports Florida
 
* If necessary 

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (Best of 7)

