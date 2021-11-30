Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals have a wacky history

There are very few things you can rely on these days. One thing you can count on, though, is when the Florida Panthers play the Washington Capitals, something strange is probably going to happen.

Between big trades coming before a game, the NHL’s longest shootout and playoff spots on the line, Washington and Florida have put on a show over the years.

The two former division rivals — Florida and Washington were part of the Atlantic Division from the Panthers’ inception in 1993 until both moved to the Southeast Division from 1998-2013 — square off for the third and final time this regular season Tuesday night in Sunrise.

The teams have already had a couple of odd games this month with both taking a spin on the goalie carousel in their two games against each other.

But that only pales in comparison to some of the crazy things which have happened when these two have played in the past.