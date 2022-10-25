Florida Panthers Winning Despite Slow Start for Barkov & Reinhart

SUNRISE — The good news for the Florida Panthers is that they are off to a respectable 4-1-1 start to their season and are doing so without much production from their power play and from two of their top two scorers.

Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart were Florida’s top two goal scorers last season, Barkov getting 39 and Reinhart 33.

Neither have scored in the first six games this season.

Anthony Duclair, who was third on the team last year with 30 goals, is on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an Achilles injury during the summer and Jonathan Huberdeau (30) was traded to Calgary.

How much should the Panthers be concerned with the lack of goals from their top two returning scorers?

Considering both have gotten off to slow starts in the past only to mash on the gas as the season went along, no one seems too worried.

“Knowing the team is doing well, helps mentally,” Barkov said Monday morning. “Of course, my game is not just scoring goals although that is a big part of it.