Florida Panthers Without Sam Reinhart Tonight in Game 3

Reinhart appeared to injure his right leg after being tripped up by Sebastian Aho during the first period of Florida’s 5-0 win in Game 2.

Reinhart went to the bench in pain, and left the game for good.

Florida took a 3-0 lead on the Hurricanes in a first period in which it only took five shots on goal.

Gus Forsling opened the scoring 77 seconds into the game; Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett later scored.

Reinhart, Florida’s leading scorer during the regular season, had four goals and 11 points in the first 13 games of the playoffs. Boqvist returns to the lineup after playing in four games against Toronto; Boqvist had replaced Evan Rodrigues on the top line for a few games.

Maurice said Reinhart is day to day.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 3

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0