2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Without Sam Reinhart Tonight in Game 3
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will be without one of their top offensive players Saturday with Sam Reinhart being ruled out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Jesper Boqvist will replace Reinhart on the right side of the Panthers top line.
Reinhart appeared to injure his right leg after being tripped up by Sebastian Aho during the first period of Florida’s 5-0 win in Game 2.
Reinhart went to the bench in pain, and left the game for good.
Florida took a 3-0 lead on the Hurricanes in a first period in which it only took five shots on goal.
Gus Forsling opened the scoring 77 seconds into the game; Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett later scored.
Reinhart, Florida’s leading scorer during the regular season, had four goals and 11 points in the first 13 games of the playoffs.
Boqvist returns to the lineup after playing in four games against Toronto; Boqvist had replaced Evan Rodrigues on the top line for a few games.
Maurice said Reinhart is day to day.
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 3
CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Saturday @Florida; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
I wonder if the Cats store some of these hits on our players in the vault and open it up next year during the regular season if they don’t get a chance for pay back during the series. Domi’s hit on Barkov at the end of the game and this one by Aho are only two. Don’t remember who knocked Bob in the face, but Florida won’t take revenge during these games unless it would not jeopardize a win.
Pyotr Kochetkov will replace Frederik Andersen in goal for the Hurricanes. A statistical downgrade. Hopefully the Panthers light him up.
Go Cats! Make a statement at home!