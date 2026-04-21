The Stanley Cup Playoffs provide lots of thrills for fans and teams, with great stories coming every single year.

The Florida Panthers certainly have had their share, starting with “The Goal” scored by Bill Lindsay in 1996.

It was a highlight reel game winner to help the expansion Panthers upset Boston in their first-ever playoff round.

Fast forward a few decades and there is Ryan Lomberg’s overtime goal against Tampa Bay in 2021. Florida did not win that series, but Lomberg’s goal gave them some hope.

In 2023, Nick Cousins netted the overtime goal which clinched the series against Toronto.

Last season, Jesper Boqvist was inserted into the lineup against Carolina, replacing an injured Sam Reinhart on the top line.

He succeeded in scoring a critical goal.

You may have heard that the Panthers are not in the playoffs this season.

Yet the feel-good stories continue.

Just look to Philadelphia and 19-year-old rookie Porter Martone.

He became the first teenager in 30 years to score a game-winning goal in his playoff debut.

Monday, he became the first teen to do it twice.

The Flyers have a 2-0 series lead on the Penguins and are headed back to Philly.

Martone was a late-season addition to the Flyers’ roster.

He joined the team after completing his freshman season at Michigan State University and went 4-6-10 in his nine regular season games.

Like the Panthers in 2023, it took 81 games for the Flyers to clinch a playoff berth. They finished last of the eight Eastern Conference qualifiers but third in the Metro.

The Buffalo Sabres are a feel-good story even it you don’t live in western New York.

After 14 seasons out of the playoffs, returning coach Lindy Ruff led his team to a first-place finish in the Atlantic Division.

Their dramatic come from behind win in Game 1 against Boston gave their fans more than they had to cheer about in years.

Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman may wish there was no such thing as a postseason. His past two playoff series ended in disaster.

Sunday, he was coasting to a shutout until Buffalo’s late third period comeback.

Swayman’s past two postseasons were ended by the Panthers: In 2024, Gus Forsling scored late in Game 6; in 2023, it was Carter Verhaeghe in overtime of Game 7.

The Minnesota Wild qualified for the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons and each time were eliminated in the first round.

Their 5-1 win in Dallas in the opener is a good start toward breaking that dubious string.

Minnesota goalie Jesper Wallstedt sparkled in his playoff debut with 27 saves.

Out west, eyes will be on Anze Kopitar who is ending his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Kings. He would love to end it with another Cup.

The Kings were eliminated in the first round by the Oilers in the last four seasons and have not been past the first round since their 2014 Stanley Cup.

They have a tough first round opponent in Colorado.

In Game 1, 33-year-old Scott Wedgewood held the Kings to one goal in the 2-1 Avalanche win.

Not bad for his first-ever playoff start.

It was nice to see the Mammoth qualify for their first postseason in its second season in Utah.

Although the NHL considers them a new franchise, these are the relocated Arizona Coyotes — a team which has seen postseason action only once in the last 13 seasons.

Old Florida pals MacKenzie Weegar, Nate Schmidt, and Kevin Stenlund will get a well-deserved shot at a Cup.

Speaking of former Panthers, the Anaheim Ducks with Radko Gudas, Frank Vatrano as well as coach Joel Quenneville, returned to the playoffs after a seven-year drought on Monday night.

Quenneville will need a little magic against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Who will be this year’s unexpected heroes?

Stay tuned.

It will be a grueling two months for the team succeeding the Panthers as Stanley Cup Champion.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS: ROUND 1

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (Atl2) v MONTREAL CANADIENS (Atl3)

GAME 2

Canadiens lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0