Full Florida Panthers Preseason Schedule Unveiled

The Florida Panthers will not be going to any exotic locales this preseason with the upcoming exhibition schedule holding pretty true to tradition.

The Panthers will play seven preseason games — all against three teams.

Florida will open things up with the traditional doubleheader against the Predators in Nashville on Sept. 21 with Game 1 scheduled for 3 p.m., and the nightcap at 7.

From there, the Panthers head to Carolina for a home-and-home rematch of the 2025 Eastern Conference final. Game 1 against the Hurricanes is in Raleigh on Sept. 24; the Panthers have their first preseason home game against Carolina on Sept. 29.

The Panthers will close their exhibition slate with three games against the Tampa Bay Lightning including one at the Orlando Magic arena on Sept. 30 at 7.

Florida will visit the Lightning on Oct. 2, with the Lightning coming to Sunrise to close out the preseason on Oct. 4.

2025 FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

