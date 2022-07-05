Florida Roll Call: Future of Patric Hornqvist with the Panthers

Ever since he arrived in the first trade Bill Zito made as general manager, Patric Hornqvist has become a beloved figure in the Florida Panthers locker room.

After winning the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hornqvist was largely credited with changing the culture in the Florida locker room.

“He has helped out tremendously,” former Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “His intensity, his competitiveness has rubbed off on a lot of people. It has made our practices much better, much harder.

“There is more compete. He just brings a fire that every day the bench has more energy. He has been through so many things. He’s vocal. He brings that intensity to every practice. And it is contagious.”

Although Hornqvist is a player many around the team adore, but with the Panthers’ cap situation, can Florida afford to keep him?