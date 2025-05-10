WHEW: Panthers Survive, Beat Maple Leafs in OT

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got off to about as bad a start as one could imagine Friday night, giving up two quick goals to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a series they were already in trouble in.

Then the Panthers got rolling again.

Only it took some time.

In the end, Brad Marchand scored with 4:33 left in OT to give the Panthers a 5-4 win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The Maple Leafs now lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 with Game 4 here on Sunday night.

All three games in the series have been decided by a single goal.

Matthew Knies scored just 23 seconds into the game, firing a one-timer off a rebound from the cage. John Tavares got his first of two against his old pals, making it 2-0 by wrapping a puck in at 5:57 of the period.

Florida got back into it when Sasha Barkov’s attempt to send a pass to Sam Reinhart hit Toronto defenseman Morgan Reilly and past Joseph Woll.

The Panthers trailed 3-1 in the second off a Tavares power-play deflection, but things quickly changed.

Florida got goals from Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, and Jonah Gadjovich to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

Only Toronto tied the score at 4 midway through the third, Reilly getting some puckluck of his own as his shot went off Marchand and Seth Jones before going past Sergei Bobrovsky (27 saves).

Marchand’s shot in overtime went through traffic for the winner, going off Reilly in front.

GAME 3: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

Knies’ goal was Toronto’s fastest goal to start a playoff game in more than 62 years and fourth-fastest in franchise history. Bob Pulford scored 17 seconds into a game in 1962.0:17 in Game 5 of 1962 SCF).

scoring 33 seconds into Game 1 of this series, Toronto had two goals in the opening minute of two playoff games for the first time since 1951. The Panthers made wholesale changes to their fourth line in Game 3 with Tomas Nosek coming in for Nico Sturm; A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich also got in with Mackie Samoskevich and Jesper Boqvist coming out.

LEAFS / PANTHERS SCORING

Leafs 1, Panthers 0 (0:23 1st): A hard Mitch Marner slapshot rings off the cage —and Matthew Knies is all alone in the slot to slam it home.

Leafs 2, Panthers 0 (5:57 1st): John Tavares rolls through the zone, loops around the cage while pulling Sergei Bobrovsky out of position and scores on the wraparound.

Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (7:38 1st): Sam Reinhart's forecheck forces a turnover deep in the offensive zone, he gets the puck to Sasha Barkov who is tripped up on his way to the net. Barkov attempts a pass back to Reinhart, but the puck goes off Morgan Reilly and in.

Leafs 3, Panthers 1 (2:52 2nd PP): Tavares gets his second, deflecting a Marner point shot from the slot with the puck bouncing through traffic and past Bobrovsky.

Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (4:14 2nd): Joseph Woll makes the initial stop on a Evan Rodrigues shot, but Reinhart gets a stick on it before the puck creeps across the line after Woll seemingly pushed it through. It took a replay to award the goal.

Panthers 3, Leafs 3 (5:17 2nd): Sam Bennett comes in hot after Matthew Tkachuk freed up the puck along the wall, Bennett pulling Woll out of position before passing to a wide open Carter Verhaeghe for the tap in.

Panthers 4, Leafs 3 (15:07 2nd): Tomas Nosek helps give the Panthers their first lead of the game, coming through the zone and flinging a shot from 50 feet out that clips Jonah Gadjovich and gets past Woll.

Leafs 4, Panthers 4 (10:56 3rd): Reilly got his payback, with a shot from the right circle hitting not one, but two Panthers (Brad Marchand, Seth Jones) on its way past Bobrovsky to tie the score again.

Panthers 5, Leafs 4 (15:27 OT): Marchand wins it for the Panthers by getting it off — who else? — but Reilly.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 3

1. Brad Marchand , Florida

, Florida 2. Sam Reinhart , Florida

, Florida 3. John Tavares, Toronto

