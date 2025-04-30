Game 5 Panthers at Lightning: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers have the chance to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Florida leads the series 3-1. With a win tonight, it’s over. Tampa Bay wins, and Game 6 is back in Sunrise on Friday night.

Florida will be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad after he was suspended two games for his high elbow to Brandon hagel.

Hagel will also miss tonight for the Lightning.

“This [suspension] would be viewed in our room as an injury,’’ Paul Maurice said. “This is no different than Sam Bennett breaking a finger against Tampa last year and missing five games. You’re going to have really good players coming into your lineup.”

Maurice noted that Ekblad had just come off a 20-game suspension, so, Uvis Balinskis is used to playing — and the Panthers are used to the defensive combinations they will use tonight.

“He has missed 20 of the past 22 games, so we’re not used to having him in our lineup anyway,’’ Maurice said. “We have that experience now and it’s not just a couple games.’’

The Panthers are 2-0 in games at Tampa during this series.

GAME 5: PANTHERS @ LIGHTNING

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well.

The Panthers are going with The Lightning will start . NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Tampa Bay as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $105 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-3) LINES

59 Jake Guentzel // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov

20 Nick Paul // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 93 Gaeg Goncalves

14 Conor Geekie // 37 Yanni Gourde // 41 Mitchell Chaffee

— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening

77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser

27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak

78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix

// 43 Darren Raddysh

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

31 Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Max Crozier

Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), Brandon Hagel (upper body)