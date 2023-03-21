Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 71: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Flyers
For the first time in weeks, the Florida Panthers will not have Sergei Bobrovsky in net as Alex Lyon takes over tonight against the host Philadelphia Flyers.
Bobrovsky made his 13th consecutive start for Florida on Monday in Detroit. The last time he did not play was on Feb. 14 in St. Louis when Spencer Knight got the start.
Lyon is making his first NHL appearance since making 37 saves in an overtime win against the Bruins prior to the All-Star break.
Florida will also be without center Sam Bennett after he left that game in the third period and did not return.
The Panthers activated Givani Smith off long-term injured reserve Tuesday afternoon and he will return to the lineup.
Expect Anton Lundell to slide up to center the second line with Eric Staal taking the third. Colin White would move from wing to center the fourth.
Florida comes into the night riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and is going for its third winning streak of three straight games this season.
The rebuilding Flyers have lost five of their past six games and are 5-12-5 since Jan. 22.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Panthers favored: Money Line (-175); Puck line (-1.5, +140); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100)
- Season Series (Tied 1-1): Florida 4, Philadelphia 3 (Oct. 19); Philadelphia 4, Florida 3 (Oct. 27)
- Last season: Florida won 3-0
- All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 56-37-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Toronto at Florida, Thursday, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 10 Anthony Duclair
21 Nick Cousins // 6 Colin White // 54 Givani Smith
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
34 Alex Lyon
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Casey Fitzgerald
Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Sam Bennett (undisclosed)
PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINEUP
86 Joel Farabee // 49 Noah Cates // 74 Owen Tippett
13 Kevin Hayes // 21 Scott Laughton // 57 Wade Allison
22 Brendan Lemieux // 48 Morgan Frost // 52 Tyson Foerster
54 Igor Zamula // 44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 25 James van Riemsdyk
9 Ivan Provorov // 45 Cam York
6 Travis Sanheim // 70 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler // 77 Tony DeAngelo
79 Carter Hart
32 Felix Sandstrom
Guys on NHL channel dont agree with starting Lyons in goal.I sure hope this doesnt upset apple cart.We will see and we will miss Bennett.