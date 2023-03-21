GameDay No. 71: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Flyers

For the first time in weeks, the Florida Panthers will not have Sergei Bobrovsky in net as Alex Lyon takes over tonight against the host Philadelphia Flyers.

Bobrovsky made his 13th consecutive start for Florida on Monday in Detroit. The last time he did not play was on Feb. 14 in St. Louis when Spencer Knight got the start.

Lyon is making his first NHL appearance since making 37 saves in an overtime win against the Bruins prior to the All-Star break.

Florida will also be without center Sam Bennett after he left that game in the third period and did not return.

The Panthers activated Givani Smith off long-term injured reserve Tuesday afternoon and he will return to the lineup.

Expect Anton Lundell to slide up to center the second line with Eric Staal taking the third. Colin White would move from wing to center the fourth.

Florida comes into the night riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and is going for its third winning streak of three straight games this season.

The rebuilding Flyers have lost five of their past six games and are 5-12-5 since Jan. 22.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 10 Anthony Duclair

21 Nick Cousins // 6 Colin White // 54 Givani Smith

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

34 Alex Lyon

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Casey Fitzgerald

Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Sam Bennett (undisclosed)

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee // 49 Noah Cates // 74 Owen Tippett

13 Kevin Hayes // 21 Scott Laughton // 57 Wade Allison

22 Brendan Lemieux // 48 Morgan Frost // 52 Tyson Foerster

54 Igor Zamula // 44 Nicolas Deslauriers // 25 James van Riemsdyk

9 Ivan Provorov // 45 Cam York

6 Travis Sanheim // 70 Rasmus Ristolainen

24 Nick Seeler // 77 Tony DeAngelo

79 Carter Hart

32 Felix Sandstrom