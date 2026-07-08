Six years ago, Florida Hockey Now kicked off with a promise to cover the Florida Panthers the way they deserved to be covered.

Who knew how much fun we would have since then?

Florida Hockey Now began with a simple missive — “to cover this Florida Panthers team with everything I’ve got just as I have since the Miami Herald originally put me on the beat.’’

So far, that is 5,335 stories on the Panthers published here at FHN.

By my math, that’s about 2 1/2 stories on the Florida Panthers each day.

Not too shabby eh?

As we have grown at Florida Hockey Now, so, too, have your Florida Panthers.

When this site kicked off, we were in the middle of a pandemic.

The Panthers came back for the Toronto bubble a few weeks after this site began, lost in four games to the New York Islanders, let Dale Tallon go, hired Bill Zito, and things have not slowed down very much since.

Over the past six full seasons, we have covered playoff losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning, some big trades, a couple deep postseason runs — and, over the past two summers, the crowning of your Stanley Cup champion.

It has been one heck of a run.

And it continues on.

Florida Hockey Now, with reporting from myself, Alan Greenberg, and Alex Baumgartner, remains committed to giving you the best coverage of the Florida Panthers you will find anywhere.

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning, or joined on as we have gone along, thank you so very much.

Stay tuned.

Plenty yet to come.

See you tomorrow.

George Richards has been the publisher of Florida Hockey Now since its debut in 2020.

He covered the Florida Panthers from 2004-17 for the Miami Herald, the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Dispatch in 2017-18, and returned to cover the Panthers for The Athletic in 2018.